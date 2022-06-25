One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A California woman is dead and multiple others injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fountain.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 231 at Owenwood Road and tried to turn and cross southbound traffic. That’s when another vehicle hit the front side of the turning vehicle.

Three people from Fountain were in the vehicle attempting to turn and all have minor injuries. The other vehicle had three people inside as well but one passenger, a 66-year-old woman from Long Beach, California, was killed. Two other people, one from Florida and another from California, are in critical condition.

All occupants were transported to Bay Medical.

