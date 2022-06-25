Panama City pregnancy resource center reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Roe v. Wade is no more. Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that stood for nearly 50 years, now leaving the future of abortion restrictions up to individual states.

Right now in Florida, abortion is still legal for up to 24 weeks. But that will change come July 1st. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

After the initial leak of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, NewsChannel 7 reached out to our local pregnancy resource center in Panama City to see how this would impact them. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned the landmark 1973 decision, NewsChannel 7 circled back to get the center’s reaction.

“People are happy and sad and it’s just a roll of emotions. I didn’t wake up thinking it was going to happen today to be honest with you,” Pati Adams, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, said.

People are rallying nationwide and officials with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Panama City aren’t taking any chances.

“There might be some people in the area that are really ticked off and they might come do something to our building,” Adams said. “I’ve already contacted the police department of Panama City and there will have a car over tonight from eight o’clock to six o’clock in the morning. So we will have coverage.”

The nonprofit offers everything from free ultrasounds to parenting classes. But they do not offer abortions or refer for abortions.

Adams said she expects the overturn to bring more men and women knocking.

“The pregnancy center I believe is going to get busier,” Adams said.

Things have already been busier than ever before. The center saw roughly 100 clients in the month of June alone.

Officials said they’re running out of room.

“The need to be honest with you right now is we are growing leaps and bounds and we are stuffing places in little nooks and places. We need a bigger building,” Adams said.

But no matter how busy it gets, Adams said she’s keeping the center doors open.

The center is donation-based and heavily relies on volunteers to keep the programs running.

For more information, you can visit https://anotherheart.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.