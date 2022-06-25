Advertisement

Panama City pregnancy resource center reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Roe v. Wade is no more. Friday the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision that stood for nearly 50 years, now leaving the future of abortion restrictions up to individual states.

Right now in Florida, abortion is still legal for up to 24 weeks. But that will change come July 1st. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

After the initial leak of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, NewsChannel 7 reached out to our local pregnancy resource center in Panama City to see how this would impact them. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially overturned the landmark 1973 decision, NewsChannel 7 circled back to get the center’s reaction.

“People are happy and sad and it’s just a roll of emotions. I didn’t wake up thinking it was going to happen today to be honest with you,” Pati Adams, Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, said.

People are rallying nationwide and officials with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Panama City aren’t taking any chances.

“There might be some people in the area that are really ticked off and they might come do something to our building,” Adams said. “I’ve already contacted the police department of Panama City and there will have a car over tonight from eight o’clock to six o’clock in the morning. So we will have coverage.”

The nonprofit offers everything from free ultrasounds to parenting classes. But they do not offer abortions or refer for abortions.

Adams said she expects the overturn to bring more men and women knocking.

“The pregnancy center I believe is going to get busier,” Adams said.

Things have already been busier than ever before. The center saw roughly 100 clients in the month of June alone.

Officials said they’re running out of room.

“The need to be honest with you right now is we are growing leaps and bounds and we are stuffing places in little nooks and places. We need a bigger building,” Adams said.

But no matter how busy it gets, Adams said she’s keeping the center doors open.

The center is donation-based and heavily relies on volunteers to keep the programs running.

For more information, you can visit https://anotherheart.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
The Atlanta Beach Bus Express out of College Park, Georgia, will soon be making the roughly...
New intercity bus between Atlanta and Panama City Beach coming in July
New connector road opens in Walton County.
New connector road opens in Walton County
The cleanup continues in Watercolor after Walton County Sheriff's deputies said around 200 kids...
Watercolor home burglarized, illegal open-house party thrown while owners out of town

Latest News

No one wants to think about the possibility of a school shooter coming to the area. However,...
JCSO holds active shooter training for School Resource Deputies
Local pregnancy resource center reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
(Source: MGN)
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain