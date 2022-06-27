Annual pride march advocates for social justice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Annual ”Gay the Hathaway” March took place at Carl Gray Park Sunday afternoon.

It’s hosted by the LGBTQ Center of Bay County.

“It is a march for social justice,” LGBTQ Center of Bay County President Michele Smallwood said. “We come together with all marginalized populations.”

Marchers weren’t afraid to make their voices heard, either.

“We want the world to know we’re here as far as queer people, gay people, trans people, black people,” marcher China Robert Sharp Moon said. “We’re all a community to support each other.”

Smallwood said the center has an open-door policy.

“We focus on all people who are in need,” Smallwood said. “Those who are oppressed we have to come together. We’re larger in numbers when we work together.”

Staff at the LGBTQ Center said you should never be afraid to voice your opinion.

“They need to reach out to their local organizations,” Smallwood said. “Whatever their passions may be here and whatever cause it is that you’re fighting for, they need to know that Bay County has a spot for you.”

It’s important to know why the center opened in the first place, though.

“We were open because the highest suicide amongst youth are those that identify as LGBTQ,” Smallwood said. “The numbers right now are that 1 in 4 identifies as LGBTQ+. So if 1 in 4 youth are identifying as the LGBTQ+ community, we have a serious problem on our hands because we already have the highest suicide rate amongst the youth.”

Staff from the center said around 200 people showed up to the march.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.