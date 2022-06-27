Advertisement

ECBC comes to an end with awards brunch

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 20th Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic came to a close with the Sunday Awards Brunch at Hotel Effie at Sandestin.

Sunday morning, more than $1.9 million dollars was handed out. Five different teams collecting checks at $100,000+.

The biggest winner, the team of “A Work of Art” based in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Angler Christian Fast and his team hauling in a 638 pound Blue Marlin on Saturday, and the team also winning money for three catch and release billfish.

The prize check for Fast and the team on “A Work of Art” totaling $545,681 dollars! For three days of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

In all 68 billfish caught during this year’s ECBC, with 62 of them caught and released.

84 teams competed in this year’s event at the Baytowne Marina and the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain
Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
Brian Aric Hodges is charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and of...
Panama City man accused of texting sexual material during undercover operation

Latest News

The annual C.H.A.M.P. Camp returned to bay county and with it came Anthony "Champ" Kelly and...
Annual C.H.A.M.P. Camp returns to Bay County
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
Roots set for Saturday match at Tallahassee
Roots fall short in last home game
Crews head out for first day of Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic.
ECBC continues with fishing phase