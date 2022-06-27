ECBC comes to an end with awards brunch

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 20th Annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic came to a close with the Sunday Awards Brunch at Hotel Effie at Sandestin.

Sunday morning, more than $1.9 million dollars was handed out. Five different teams collecting checks at $100,000+.

The biggest winner, the team of “A Work of Art” based in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Angler Christian Fast and his team hauling in a 638 pound Blue Marlin on Saturday, and the team also winning money for three catch and release billfish.

The prize check for Fast and the team on “A Work of Art” totaling $545,681 dollars! For three days of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

In all 68 billfish caught during this year’s ECBC, with 62 of them caught and released.

84 teams competed in this year’s event at the Baytowne Marina and the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

