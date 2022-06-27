Advertisement

High school students earn college credits at Chipola College’s Summer Academy

This is the first year of the Summer Academy at Chipola College.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fifty local high school students are getting a jump on their college career through Chipola College’s Dual Enrollment Summer Academy.

“We’ve been doing dual enrollment for decades, but the Dual Enrollment Academy is different in that the students are a cohort,” Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Bonnie Smith said.

“We wanted students to become familiar with our campus, we wanted students to become familiar with the faculty and staff,” Academic Advisor Karen Hall said.

This is the first year Chipola has hosted a Summer Academy, and the students enrolled will receive up to nine college credits if they pass their classes.

“These will meet the requirements for high school and for college credit, so they can do both while they’re here,” Smith said.

“Typically, dual enrollment students are a fourth, some half, and like I said some graduate with their AA when they finish high school,” Hall said.

However, it’s not just students who get something out of dual enrollment. All dual enrollment courses, including the Summer Academy, are completely free to high school students. With the prices for everything through the roof, this can be a big relief for your budget.

“If they’ll do the academy for two summers, which they could do, they’ll save $2,000 in tuition,” Smith said.

Although the six week Summer Academy is halfway over, there are still many more opportunities to dual enroll throughout the school year.

For more information, or to sign up for dual enrollment classes, can visit chipola.edu.

