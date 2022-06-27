Advertisement

Local family welcomed back home after being displaced from Hurricane Michael

The Grice family couldn’t believe their eyes as they stepped through their front door.
The Grice family couldn’t believe their eyes as they stepped through their front door.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Grice family couldn’t believe their eyes as they stepped through their front door. There were shiny wood floors and freshly painted walls. It’s far from the home they had to leave behind more than three years ago when Hurricane Michael left it unrecognizable.

“Stepping back into it now, looking at everything it still seems so surreal,” Homeowner Christopher Grice said. “You go from having a home you can come home to, to having a home that you can’t even live in anymore and that on its own is devastating.”

Grice was forced to find a temporary living situation for himself and his three children as he worked to rebuild. But he was losing hope.

“It seemed like every step of the way there was an obstacle,” Grice said.

That was until SBP Florida stepped in, offering top to bottom in repairs.

“I stood right here and cried because I could not believe the amount of work they were offering,” Grice said.

“The main projects that we did here in this home was repairing the drywall. And making sure that everything was complete. We also refinished the flooring because previous contractors had come in and essentially you know heavily damaged this original wood flooring,” Makenzie Wenninghoff, the Community Engagement Manager for SBP Florida, said. “We also repaired the HVAC and finished out the bathrooms so they would have a working bathroom as well.”

There are a lot of things you miss when you say goodbye to your house for so long. But Grice said the best part of being able to move back in is being able to give his kids a place to really call home once again.

“You know it was tough for us because we all had to stay in one tiny little room together. All three of us for a little while and that was probably the hardest thing,” Grice said. “I’m just glad that the kids are going to be in their own room and sleep in their own bed. That to me is a gift on its own.”

SBP Florida is a long-term disaster recovery organization dedicated to repairing homes damaged from storms like Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally. For more information on the group, you can visit https://sbpusa.org/where-we-help/florida-panhandle.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain

Latest News

This is the first year of the Summer Academy at Chipola College.
High school students earn college credits at Chipola College’s Summer Academy
Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and Basic NWFL is reminding everyone just how important it...
National HIV Testing Day: Basic NWFL offers free testing
The law is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Orlando student who was killed in her...
Miya’s Law strengthens renter safety
Florida high school students applying for the state’s college and vocational school scholarship...
DeSantis expands eligibility for Bright Futures scholarships