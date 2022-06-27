Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Destin nightspot

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is facing charges after a fight and stabbing at a Destin nightspot this weekend.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to Coyote Ugly for a large-scale disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies say when they got there, they found multiple people unconscious in the parking lot with facial injuries and another person in a van with a stab wound to the back.

Deputies say they found two people unconscious in the parking lot of Coyote Ugly in Destin Sunday. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Jared Granados, 24, of Collierville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing. He reportedly told deputies he was coming to the aid of his girlfriend.

We’re told there are additional victims and suspects.

Deputies say surveillance video caught a man punching a woman in the face and knocking her out. They also say it shows another person hitting a man in the face and knocking him out.

If you have any information about this fight, contact the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.