Advertisement

Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on...
Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina says a television show gave him a winning idea for a lottery experiment.

He decided to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months after watching an episode of TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life.”

He won $500 the first week and $100,000 on a Powerball ticket the seventh.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” he laughed.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the man thought he matched two numbers but his wife noticed he had the Powerball number.

After a second look, he realized five numbers matched, one short of winning the jackpot in the drawing on May 28.

Lottery officials say he spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay so his $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was drawn.

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City

Latest News

President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S....
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s moving to the UK following Roe v. Wade decision