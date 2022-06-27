Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising our skies and a shower moving off the coast of Gulf County. We’ll be hard pressed to find any more rain for the morning drive, and for most of the day ahead. Mostly sunny skies this morning will warm temperatures quickly.

We’re getting the morning started somewhat decently in the mid 70s. But we’re still on track for near 90 degree temperatures by mid morning. So be sure to dress comfortably. Highs today eventually top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon and feels like temperatures today near 100.

We’ll have some fair weather cumulus clouds around in our skies today, but not much for a rain chance with an upper level ridge overhead and some dry air found aloft. However, some areas may still be able to pop off a stray quick shower at a 10% chance today.

The sea breeze gets a bit more active on Tuesday as the ridge moves out heading into the midweek forecast. With upper level troughing moving in and supporting the lift needed for storm development, we’ll see the afternoon and evening scattered storms return.

These hit or miss storms will be a staple to holding off the heat of the day Wednesday through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures near 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar day for Tuesday before our afternoon storm trend picks back up for the rest of the week.

