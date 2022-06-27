Advertisement

Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater

A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is trying to figure out where the rocket that crashed on the moon came from.

NASA says astronomers noticed the rocket on a collision course with the moon last year. It crashed March 4 and left a double crater.

At least 37 NASA rocket bodies have created “spacecraft impacts” on the moon, according to 2016 data from Arizona State University. This is the first time, however, that a rocket caused two craters on the moon.

NASA says two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the two craters.

So far, no country has taken responsibility for the rocket.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Walter Jim Robinson, Jr. is facing multiple charges including trafficking in Fentanyl.
More than 43,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl seized in Panama City

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals