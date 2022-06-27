National HIV Testing Day: Basic NWFL offers free testing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When is the last time you got tested for HIV?

Monday was National HIV Testing Day, and Basic NWFL is reminding everyone just how important it is to be aware. Basic offers aid and assistance to those living with HIV and AIDS.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 99 Americans will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime.

Basic provides free testing at your convenience, so there’s no reason not to go get checked.

“We don’t want people to let down their guard. HIV is still very much an illness that can be passed from one person to another. And education and awareness are the key. We are responsible for ourselves,” Valerie Mincey, the President and CEO of Basic NWFL, said.

Basic NWFL serves six counties including Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Jackson, and Calhoun.

For more information, visit https://basicnwfl.com/.

