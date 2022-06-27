Advertisement

National HIV Testing Day: Basic NWFL offers free testing

Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and Basic NWFL is reminding everyone just how important it...
Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and Basic NWFL is reminding everyone just how important it is to be aware.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When is the last time you got tested for HIV?

Monday was National HIV Testing Day, and Basic NWFL is reminding everyone just how important it is to be aware. Basic offers aid and assistance to those living with HIV and AIDS.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 99 Americans will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime.

Basic provides free testing at your convenience, so there’s no reason not to go get checked.

“We don’t want people to let down their guard. HIV is still very much an illness that can be passed from one person to another. And education and awareness are the key. We are responsible for ourselves,” Valerie Mincey, the President and CEO of Basic NWFL, said.

Basic NWFL serves six counties including Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Jackson, and Calhoun.

For more information, visit https://basicnwfl.com/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence,...
Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
Day one of the ECBCweigh ins has produced one big fish.
First blue marlin off the board at ECBC
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain

Latest News

This is the first year of the Summer Academy at Chipola College.
High school students earn college credits at Chipola College’s Summer Academy
The Grice family couldn’t believe their eyes as they stepped through their front door.
Local family welcomed back home after being displaced from Hurricane Michael
The law is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Orlando student who was killed in her...
Miya’s Law strengthens renter safety
Florida high school students applying for the state’s college and vocational school scholarship...
DeSantis expands eligibility for Bright Futures scholarships