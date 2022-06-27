One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City Beach resident is dead after a single-car crash Sunday.
Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report a vehicle was traveling north on County Road 2297 around 6:45 P.M. They said there was a curve in the road to the left, but the driver had driven the car off of the road to the right.
We’re told the vehicle then hit a utility pole and flipped over.
Troopers report the 51-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.