One person dead in single vehicle crash.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A 51-year-old woman from Panama City Beach is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened off County Road 2297 near Alvie Holmes Road.

Troopers report the woman was heading northbound when she was navigating a curve to the left and ran off the roadway to the right.

Troopers said the car collided with a utility pole and overturned.

There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

