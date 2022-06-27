Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Panama City Beach

FHP Troopers said the driver and 8-year-old passenger were uninjured, but the pedestrian...
FHP Troopers said the driver and 8-year-old passenger were uninjured, but the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

Troopers said a pedestrian was crossing the street near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Rose Lane Court Sunday around 10 p.m. They said the vehicle was driving eastbound on Front Beach Road.

Troopers report the car hit the person while they were crossing the road. They said the driver and young passengers were uninjured, but the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

