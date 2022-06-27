Swimmer and dog rescued in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man and a dog were rescued from a potentially life-threatening situation Sunday, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District.

In a post on the South Walton Fire District Facebook page, officials wrote they received a call around 6:43 p.m. near Snowdrift road. We’re told the caller said a swimmer and dog were on a sandbar and struggling to get back to shore.

Authorities report a lifeguard arrived on scene and immediately entered the water with a rescue board. They say the lifeguard paddled out to the man and dog, and was about to secure them on the board and safely come back to shore.

South Walton Fire District Officials wrote in the post that another lifeguard and a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted other swimmers back to shore who were trying to help the swimmer and dog.

We’re told it was confirmed that the dog did not belong to the swimmer, and he had told authorities the dog had swam too far and he was trying to rescue it.

Officials say no one had to go to the hospital.

South Walton Fire District Lifeguards said they are off duty at 7 p.m. and would like to remind the public to stay close to shore after that time. They said permitted dogs should also be kept on a leash.

