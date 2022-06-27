Advertisement

Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with scissors.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motel on Highway 71 South Saturday night. They say when they arrived, they found a man holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand.

Deputies say the man and Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green had been in an altercation and Green stabbed the man with the scissors.

Green was arrested and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. They say Jackson County Fire Rescue treated the man for his injuries and they were not life-threatening.

