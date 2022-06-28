4th of July around town: Destination PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town.

Destination PC is putting on a big event this 4th of July and wants you to come on out.

“We’re very excited,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination PC, said. “We have festival grounds that open at 2:00 p.m., first band is at 3:00 p.m., and it culminates with fire works.”

There’s also a big parade.

“So the parade starts at 8th and Harrison and it ends at 4th and Harrison,” Vigil said.

Many food and retail vendors will be at the celebration, including games and activities for kids.

For more information about the event and if you want to sign up as a vendor, you can head over to the Destination Panama City website.

