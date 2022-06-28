Advertisement

4th of July around town: Destination PC

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town.

Destination PC is putting on a big event this 4th of July and wants you to come on out.

“We’re very excited,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination PC, said. “We have festival grounds that open at 2:00 p.m., first band is at 3:00 p.m., and it culminates with fire works.”

There’s also a big parade.

“So the parade starts at 8th and Harrison and it ends at 4th and Harrison,” Vigil said.

Many food and retail vendors will be at the celebration, including games and activities for kids.

For more information about the event and if you want to sign up as a vendor, you can head over to the Destination Panama City website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with...
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel
New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks

Latest News

More scattered storms are in the forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
More scattered storms are in the forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Charter Boats and Gas Prices
Charter Boats in Bay County and Gas Prices
Another Year Approved for the Fire Assessment Tax
Another Year Approved for the Fire Assessment Tax
Florida Work Zone Traffic Crashes