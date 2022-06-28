Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart’s freestanding E.D. in PCB celebrates 5th anniversary

Ascension Sacred Heart's freestanding emergency department on Back Beach Road celebrated its...
Ascension Sacred Heart's freestanding emergency department on Back Beach Road celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It remained open after Hurricane Michael and through the pandemic.

The medical staff and first responders of one Panama City Beach medical center came together Monday to celebrate a major milestone.

Ascension Sacred Heart’s freestanding emergency department on Back Beach Road celebrated its fifth anniversary Monday. The community and staff held an Ascension block party to recognize and say thank you, to the first responders they work with. Chief Medical Officer Mario Pulido said the collaboration between medical staff and first responders has helped make the emergency center successful over the years. From last July to this July, Pulido said they have seen a remarkable 24,000 visits.

Pulido said one of their biggest accomplishments is starting The Studer Family Children’s Hospital here in collaboration with their Pensacola team.

“Our staff has gone and crossed trained over there to bring those expertise back here and also implemented those protocols here. Just in general, connecting and collaborating with first responders, bringing those patients in here timely, collaborating with the main campus around trauma alerts and really designating that travel for EMS has been key, and with that, we’ve been really meeting expectations around time and most importantly, outcomes,” said Pulido.

Pulido said the opening of The Studer Family Children’s Hospital elevates the quality of pediatric care being provided at the freestanding emergency department. He adds they’ll continue to deliver care in this location, as well as looking at how to expand services.

