Advertisement

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sesame Street is promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for young kids.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

“There was a little pinch, but that was OK,” Elmo says. “Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him.”

Elmo’s dad Louie tells his son, “You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo.”

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines got emergency use approval in the U.S. this month for kids as young as 6 months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the U.S. to speak with their health care providers to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with...
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel
FHP Troopers said the driver and 8-year-old passenger were uninjured, but the pedestrian...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
Time Travel Tuesday
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide, gives an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people