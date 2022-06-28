FHP encourages drivers to slow down in work zones

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Between 2017 and 2021, there were 53,000 work zone-related crashes, with 256 being fatal in Florida alone, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

You can find construction zones up and down the roads everywhere you turn, and according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Florida ranks second in the country for fatal accidents involving work zones.

Many people don’t pay attention to the signs or flashing lights indicating a work zone and watching the cars speed by makes some workers afraid for their safety.

“We have families as well, like I said, and we have these cones out, and people just come through the cones, it’s just nonsense,” Foreman Ozzie Zas said.

Workers say having people break the law and put them in danger is a regular occurrence.

“Every month we have cars flying right by us and coming in through our cones, they just don’t slow down,” Zas said.

However, it can be difficult to drive through a construction zone.

“The roadways will be narrowed, it may be a little rough or uneven,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King said.

FHP officials say there are ways to reduce the amount of work zone crashes.

“We want to encourage motorists to slow down, be aware of their speed, be aware of their surroundings,” King said.

As well as keeping your distance when following another car in a narrow zone. If wanting to save a life isn’t enough to make you slow down through work zones, there can be other consequences as well.

“Fines are doubled in the area if you see workers present, and we’re just trying to protect them and keep them alive,” King said.

Officials say being cautious while you’re driving through work zones could save not only the workers’ lives but your own.

