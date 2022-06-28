Advertisement

Improvements coming to Cherry Street in Panama City

Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Huge improvements are in the works for one Panama City road.

Upgrades to water, sewer, pavement, sidewalks, and more will be coming to Cherry Street.

Panama City Commissioners awarded the roughly $5.7-million project to Royal American Construction.

Commissioners say this project will take a lot of time to finish but they hope to begin construction in the next two to three months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with...
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel
New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks

Latest News

More scattered storms are in the forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
More scattered storms are in the forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Charter Boats and Gas Prices
Charter Boats in Bay County and Gas Prices
Another Year Approved for the Fire Assessment Tax
Another Year Approved for the Fire Assessment Tax
Florida Work Zone Traffic Crashes