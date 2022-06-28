Improvements coming to Cherry Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Huge improvements are in the works for one Panama City road.

Upgrades to water, sewer, pavement, sidewalks, and more will be coming to Cherry Street.

Panama City Commissioners awarded the roughly $5.7-million project to Royal American Construction.

Commissioners say this project will take a lot of time to finish but they hope to begin construction in the next two to three months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.