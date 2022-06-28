Advertisement

Man facing more drug-related charges after fentanyl and meth seized

On June 27, 2022, Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations...
On June 27, 2022, Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division concluded an investigation regarding Graylin J. Patterson (30 years old) of Bay County.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is facing more drug-related charges after investigators say they could connect him to drugs found at other places in the county.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Graylin J. Patterson, 30, was first arrested in this investigation in May for multiple misdemeanor traffic charges and trafficking in fentanyl.

In June, Patterson was arrested again and has been in jail since.

Deputies say since that arrest, they have connected Patterson to an amount of meth and fentanyl being stored at separate addresses. This led to more drug-related charges.

“The amount of fentanyl coming into Bay County is deeply concerning,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “With past fatalities, we are aggressively pursuing these traffickers to protect the citizens and visitors of Bay County.”

Investigators say they seized 53.4 grams of fentanyl and 248.1 grams of meth. In connection with this investigation, Patterson is charged with trafficking in fentanyl (more than 28 grams), trafficking in meth (more than 200 grams), and unlawful use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with...
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel
Organizers of Schooner's Lobster Festival set for this fall announced Monday morning that it...
Schooner’s Lobster Festival set for the fall is canceled

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
A 17 year old was arrested for armed robbery on Tuesday.
Teen arrested after alleged armed robbery in Watercolor
Time Travel Tuesday
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
Destination PC 4th of July Party
Destination PC 4th of July Party