Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be Calm. As we head into Tuesday expect better rain chances with a more active seabreeze. Rain chances will be around 60% Tuesday and on through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s at the coast and low 90s inland. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

