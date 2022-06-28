Advertisement

New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should smoking be allowed on beaches throughout Bay County?

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Friday which could change things. The Florida Clean Air Act is an update to an existing law which targets vaping and tobacco smoking in public spaces. Under this new law, local governments are now allowed to restrict smoking at public beaches and public parks which they own.

The new law is designed to protect people from secondhand smoke and crack down on the abundance of litter from cigarette butts in recreational spaces.

“That’s awesome! None of us smoke so - we don’t smoke period so - I think that’s a go. It’s good for that, you know, It’s good for the environment,” Cippy Estrada, a tourist visiting Panama City Beach said.

”It’d be a good thing, especially for the families that come out here with kids,” said Panama City Beach local Brittany Kessinger.

The law takes effect on July 1st, and then it will ultimately up to local government officials to pursue bans.

