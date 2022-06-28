Panama City Fire Assessment approved for another year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners have approved the Fire Assessment tax for 2022-2023.

This is a tax that helps fund the city’s fire departments. It is paid by all taxpayers instead of just property owners.

This is the third year the city will have this tax in place.

There is not an exact dollar amount of what this will cost just yet, commissioners are waiting to see how they meet the budget first.

“Fire assessment is something that is born by all of the taxpayers as opposed to 73% of people that pay property tax,” Greg Brudnicki, the Mayor of Panama City, said. “All people at one time or another call fire or police.”

This assessment will also go toward two new fire trucks being manufactured for the city.

