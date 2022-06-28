Schooner’s Lobster Festival set for the fall is canceled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer may have just started, but it’s never too early to start talking about local fall festivities.

“Historically, Lobster Fest has been very popular because it happens in one of the most prettiest times of the year in Panama City Beach; the fall,” Visit Panama City Beach Vice President Of Marketing Jayna Leach said.

Leach said the popularity of Schooner’s Lobster Festival typically brings in visitors from all over.

“It definitely has been going on for quite awhile. It has a very loyal following of visitors who absolutely love the event,” said Leach.

An event that’s now canceled for the second year in a row.

“We are sad that it’s not happening this year in the destination, but we totally understand,” said Leach.

Schooner’s management took to Facebook saying they’re canceling the festival because of “soaring costs, frustrating supply chain issues and continuing complications posed by COVID.” The post continues to say these reasons have quote, “Made it impossible for us to plan the kind of festival everyone has come to expect.”

“With the pandemic everyone has had to pivot and make those changes, but we really look forward to it coming back next year,” said Leach.

And next year, Schooners management said they are quote, “Very optimistic that 2023 will be our year to bring the lobster festival back to Schooners!”

“We know it’s going to happen next year and it will be bigger and better than ever. It will be a time for us to celebrate and enjoy all of that wonderful lobster,” said Leach.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Schooner’s owners for comment and were told they would call us. We never heard back.

