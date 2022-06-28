Teen arrested after alleged armed robbery in Watercolor

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly flashed a gun and robbed two teenage girls walking on the beach.

Monday night, Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Watercolor about a robbery. The victims, both 16-year-old girls, told deputies they were walking around 11 p.m. when a tall, Black male with short dreadlocks approached them.

They say the male flashed a gun tucked in his waistband before snatching one of the victim’s belongings from her hands and running away.

Deputies identified Uriah Alam Maurise Frith, 17, of Freeport, as the suspect. They say they found his car near the intersection of County Road 283 S and 30A and performed a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they found a black handgun, which Frith admitted was a BB gun.

Firth then told deputies that he stole the victim’s $70, which he had in his pocket.

Frith was charged with robbery with a firearm and booked into Walton County Jail.

