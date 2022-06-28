Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with hardly a cloud in sight to start the day. Plenty of sunshine comes our way through the morning hours. But the afternoon will contain some hit or miss, scattered, showers or thunderstorms across the Panhandle. So despite the sunny start, go ahead and bring the umbrella for any afternoon escapades out the door.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start with temperatures getting the morning going in the mid 70s. Highs today return to near 90 or the low 90s inland with feels like temperatures around 100° outside of any scattered storm.

We’ll see the storms start up near the Forgotten Coast of Gulf and Franklin counties by late morning. As the midday and afternoon unfolds, these storms will spread out across the rest of the coast as well as inland. But they’ll likely still maintain their scattered nature. With a moisture rich environment in place today, any storms that do develop could drop heavy rains for a half hour to an hour before moving on.

A frontal boundary will remain stalled out in the Southeast through the week ahead and provide a focal point for lift in the atmosphere to generate showers and storms. We’ll see this pattern of midday and afternoon hit or miss scattered storms persist in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy and a bit stormy into the afternoon with hit or miss storms developing. Highs today reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures around 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has hit or miss storms in the forecast for each and every afternoon through the weekend.

