Walton County named the #1 trending domestic destination this summer by Airbnb

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are a million places people could choose to vacation this summer. But according to Airbnb’s list of top trending domestic destinations, the number one choice is in the panhandle.

Vacationing on the Emerald Coast is a 26-year-long tradition for the Rubin family.

“I’ve got three girls. We started bringing them when they were little now they’re grown. I’ve got a granddaughter that’s with us now. We’ve got the whole crew,” Visitor Louis Rubin said. “Just, it’s our favorite place to hang out.”

It’s the hangout spot more people are looking to visit.

On Airbnb’s list of top 10 trending summer domestic destinations, Walton County came in at number one.

“So this data was based on searches and then booking data that we analyzed,” Sam Randall, a Senior Communications Manager for Airbnb, said.

While NewsChannel 7 wasn’t able to get an exact number, Rubin said he can tell it’s high.

“There are more people down here than we’ve ever seen before on this stretch of beach. But it’s because it’s popular, it’s beautiful. You just can’t beat it,” Rubin said.

While it may be a little bit more hectic on summer days, some small business owners say that’s a good thing.

“Yeah, it’s been good for me,” Mike Arnspiger, the Owner of 30A Ocean Paddleboard Rentals, said. “I actually love the fact when there’s a lot of people here because it really helps our community financially. I think that’s a fantastic thing.”

Based on upcoming bookings, Airbnb officials said things won’t be cooling off anytime soon.

Walton is one of six destinations in Florida that made the list. The others are Mexico Beach, Cape San Blas, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Four Corners.

