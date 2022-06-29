Advertisement

Bay District Schools approves pay raise for substitutes

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every dollar counts as money continues to get tighter for everyday Americans.

That’s why Bay District Schools approved a pay raise for substitute teachers at Tuesday’s meeting.

Their wage will go from 12 to $15 an hour.

The school board believes this will get more people to sign up to be substitute teachers.

The district is currently facing a shortage.

Members of the board said it also allows students to stay focused on their academics and not be worried about changing classes.

“It puts a hardship on our schools when we don’t have adequate substitutes,” school board member Pamm Chapman said. “Obviously if it puts a hardship on the schools, then it puts a hardship on the students because they then maybe have to move to different classes. So really it is wonderful that we can have substitute teachers.”

Members of the board said the pay raise will go into effect in a couple of weeks.

Substitutes also have a flexible schedule when it comes to choosing their hours.

Chapman said Bay District Schools has around 200 substitutes who intend on returning this school year.

