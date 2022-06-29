Advertisement

Boaters trying to stay afloat after rise in gas prices

Generic Gas Prices Image(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Boaters are trying to navigate through these expensive waters. Charter Boat Owner Captain Opie said he pays $1,000 for fuel, every two days.

“We keep paying more at the pump,” Opie said.

Officials at Captain Anderson’s Marina in Panama City Beach said business has been different this year.

“Business is down a little bit but that’s expected, we’re just thankful for the folks that are still coming down and having a good time with their families,” Manager Pam Anderson said.

Anderson said they only sell diesel fuel at the marina, and it’s costing more than usual.

“It was around $2.75 last year at the highest point and this year it’s more than double that.”

With it being snapper season, Anderson said it’s the marinas busiest time of year. But now, its slowed down because of gas expenses.

“We make the profit on these boats in this 60 or 70 day season we have each year, so we’ll just make the most of it.”

Captain Opie said there’s only so much they can do.

“We don’t have a choice, this is what all these guys have done for most of their lives, we can’t change it.”

While waiting for change, they’re still setting sail no matter what.

