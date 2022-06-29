Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Calhoun County around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Marianna man, 27, was driving north on County Road 167 when they say the car left the road.

The driver over-corrected the car more than once, eventually causing the car to flip several times.

According to FHP officials, the car was a convertible and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

