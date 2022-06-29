Coach Martin talks about Raider alum taking MVP at College World Series

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a sense of pride for coach Doug Martin, his Northwest Florida baseball program, and Northwest Florida State College in the wake of the recently completed College World Series. Two Raider alums, infielder Reagan Burford and pitcher Dylan DeLucia are a part of that Rebels squad that won that title over the weekend. DeLucia in particular playing a pivotal role for Ole Miss. He beat Auburn in the Rebels opener in Omaha, then came back and tossed a four-hit shutout to beat Arkansas 2-0 in the semifinal round. So he pitched 16 and two thirds, gives up just one run, strikes out 17 and gets two wins, on his way to the World Series MVP. Tuesday I caught up with coach Martin just before a round of golf at Sandestin, and he talked about how this reflects on not just his program, but the Panhandle Conference as well.

“The league as a whole, we all have good coaches.” coach Martin said. “We all have good facilities. We all have good players. If you’ve got a chance to be in the league, whether it’s playing with us, or another team in the Panhandle, then you’re at a place that you can be challenged for sure. You’re at a place where you’re going to be seen. And to be recruited. And these guys at the power five level, they know if you put up good numbers in the Panhandle Conference that will absolutely translate to their level as well.”

DeLucia spent two seasons at Northwest, one cut short by COVID, last year he led the Raiders with a 9-2 mark and a 2-48 ERA, striking out 119 in 87 innings.

“It certainly can help us in the future recruitment of more players.” the coach went on to say. “Because they get a chance to see, if I come to Northwest Florida State College what’s the potential after that? Can I move on? Have a chance at a power five type school that could compete for Omaha? Do I have a chance to be drafted? Can I play major league baseball? And I think if you do any history or research in our program, and also to be honest with you, most of the programs in the Panhandle Conference, you’re going to see that that is the case! "

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.