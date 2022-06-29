Fast and fiery cars coming to N. F. Motorplex this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -it is going to be a very big weekend ahead for the folks at the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain. They are calling Saturday’s schedule “Night of Fire”

And that’s because they will be bringing in half a dozen Nostalgia Nitro Funny Cars to race. And these cars are known to throw out some fire when zipping down the track at speeds of more than 200 miles an hour. One of those Nitro teams coming down from Indiana, the car dubbed “Mad Max” driven by Dave Hill. His son Ryan is the crew chief for Mad Max and I spoke with him via Zoom tonight. And we talked about how it’s appropriate to have these Nitro-Methane cars heating up the track on the Fourth of July weekend!

”Like for us, I’ll describe it some ways, we have some guys that will run smaller fuel pumps.” Hill told me. “So they will go fast but they won’t produce a huge header flame because the car is more efficient. For us we run a little bit bigger fuel pump. So we actually have a little bit of excess fuel that gets lit in the pipe. And that is what actually creates the large header flames. And for us it just makes for awesome shots to have. So we always kill for our night time runs because those are the good ones. Those are the ones that are poster worthy shots!”

The track will host racing Friday and Saturday with the Funny Cars racing Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.