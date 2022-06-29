FPL, Bay County Council on Aging team up to help seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important to make sure our elderly are in good hands when a hurricane hits.

That’s why Florida Power and Light and the Bay County Council on Aging are partnering to distribute hurricane kits and senior nutrition farmer’s market coupons.

They handed them out at the building behind the Senior Center on Fountain Avenue in Panama City Tuesday morning.

The two groups give out these coupons to eligible seniors who qualify based on yearly income.

The kits have three days of non-perishable meals, snacks, and water.

Seniors can also take home a storm preparedness guide.

“We felt like it would be a good partnership for those coming to get the coupons to also get the shelf-stable meals,” Bay County Council on Aging COO Andrea Marsh said. “We’ve got 400 coupons, packets of coupons for seniors this year and they had roughly that amount of meals to give out to that many seniors.”

Staff from the Council on Aging said they had a huge turnout Tuesday morning.

They also said the distribution event will take place again on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. if coupons are still available.

The public is encouraged to call the Bay County Council on Aging directly at 850-769-3468 if they have any questions about the event.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.