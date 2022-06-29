Advertisement

Local nonprofit celebrates four year anniversary with a grant from St. Joe. Foundation

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With a Purpose is a nonprofit organization in Lynn Haven that provides room makeovers for children facing life-challenging illnesses. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its four-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at the Chamber of Commerce in Panama City.

The organization relies on donations to provide kids with the bedroom of their dreams.

”When I walk those families in and I open that door for them to see their room for the first time, it’s kind of like Christmas morning and it’s just an amazing magical moment that these children and myself will never forget,” Rooms With A Purpose Director Sherry Melton said.

To make Tuesday’s celebration even better, The St. Joe Foundation gave the nonprofit a grant for four new room makeovers.

Melton said two of the rooms will be in Bay County and the other two, in Walton County.

If you’d like to help the organization, visit https://roomswithapurpose.wixsite.com/rwap.

