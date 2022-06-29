Advertisement

Man suspected of killing wife, turning himself in; victim’s body found in car

David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the...
David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the jail with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after investigators say he turned himself in for the crime.

Police say 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the El Paso County Jail just after 1 p.m. Friday with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife, 44-year-old Melody Horton.

Horton’s body was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. It’s unclear how the vehicle got to the building, but it is possible Mitchell drove it there, KKTV reports.

Detectives say the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the cause and manner of Horton’s death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
FHP Troopers report the driver was a 51-year-old resident of Panama City Beach.
One dead after single-car crash in Bay County
One person dead in single vehicle crash.
One person dead in single vehicle crash
New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks
A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with...
Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel

Latest News

It’s important to make sure our elderly are in good hands when a hurricane hits. That’s why...
FPL, Bay County Council on Aging team up to help seniors
Rooms With a Purpose is a nonprofit organization in Lynn Haven that provides room makeovers for...
Local nonprofit celebrates four year anniversary with a grant from St. Joe. Foundation
Bay county man charged after 53 grams of Fentanyl, 248 grams of Meth seized
The racing on the weekend of the 4th will be "fiery"!
Nitro Methane cars coming to N.F. Motorplex