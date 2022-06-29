Puppy Love At The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you would like some puppy love in your life, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and brought three adorable puppies with her. Turner told us about what to prepare for when taking a puppy home, as well as how to adopt an animal from the shelter.

If you are interested in learning more about the animals available at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

