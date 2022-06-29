Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet, but warm night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Winds will be Calm. On Wednesday scattered storms will again erupt along the seabreeze front (60-70%). Those storms could chase you inside for an hour or two. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. The storms will not be going away very quickly though and should remain elevated through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.