Wear it Wednesday styled by Bay Point Golf Club

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From the office to the links, this week’s Wear it Wednesday is converting athletic wear to work wear.

Ryan Mulvey, the General Manager at Bay Point Golf Club, joined Sam and Jessica in studio to show viewers how to transform these looks.

Ryan says golf fashion is all about being versatile, colorful, and patterned right now.

Sam was styled in the viewer-voted winning Full Wedge tropical polo and Dona Jo black skort. Sam styled the outfit with a black blazer.

Jessica was styled in the viewer-voted winning Full Wedge geometric polo and navy Adidas skort. Jessica styled the outfit with a pink blazer.

To see more of this fun and functional fashion, you can watch the segments attached to the article.

