Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over the warm waters of the Gulf. They’ll float around the coast through the early morning, but won’t make to much incursion inland until later today. Go ahead and grab the umbrellas for the scattered rain chances returning to the forecast again today.

Otherwise, dress comfortably as we’re off to a warm and humid start. Temperatures are getting the day going in the mid 70s. With the morning storms and cloud debris holding back some sunshine from the start, we’ll only gradually work our way into the mid 80s by mid to late morning. It’ll still be quite warm and humid today as highs eventually top out near 90.

Daytime heating over the land will shift the instability from the coast this morning to inland. As this happens through the midday, we’ll see the sea breeze take storms from the coast and spread them inland through the afternoon. With a moisture rich environment in place today, any storms that do develop could drop heavy rains for a half hour to an hour before moving on.

Just like yesterday, those afternoon storms will help hold back our temperatures. But any sunshine returning to our skies after a storm can certainly warm things back up quite significantly.

A frontal boundary will remain stalled out in the Southeast through the week ahead and provide a focal point for lift in the atmosphere to generate showers and storms. We’ll see this pattern of morning coastal storms shifting through the midday and afternoon to hit or miss scattered storms inland persist in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy and a bit stormy into the afternoon with hit or miss storms developing. Highs today reach up to near 90 with feels like temperatures around 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has hit or miss storms in the forecast for each and every day through the weekend.

