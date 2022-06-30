Advertisement

4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town.

Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast.

“July is the busiest season here in Panama City Beach and the 4th especially is a very large weekend for us,” Lacee Rudd, the Public Relations Manager at Visit Panama City Beach, said. “We are inviting all of our visitors and residents to come out and enjoy the Real. Fun. Fourth weekend.”

There are three firework shows going on from July 2nd-4th, with the grand finale taking place July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Good news is you can be anywhere along the 27 miles of beach and still get a great view of the show.

The celebration Monday night will be at Russell-Fields Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.

For more information about all these events, visit the Visit Panama City Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Know the warning signs for potential scams.
Publishers Clearing House Scam Warning Signs
Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers about...
Publishers Clearing House Scam