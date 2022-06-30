4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town.

Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast.

“July is the busiest season here in Panama City Beach and the 4th especially is a very large weekend for us,” Lacee Rudd, the Public Relations Manager at Visit Panama City Beach, said. “We are inviting all of our visitors and residents to come out and enjoy the Real. Fun. Fourth weekend.”

There are three firework shows going on from July 2nd-4th, with the grand finale taking place July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Good news is you can be anywhere along the 27 miles of beach and still get a great view of the show.

The celebration Monday night will be at Russell-Fields Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.

For more information about all these events, visit the Visit Panama City Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.