Advertisement

ECP officials approve lease for new airport expansion

Airport officials at a board meeting Wednesday morning, discussing new plans for ECP.
Airport officials at a board meeting Wednesday morning, discussing new plans for ECP.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, officials at Northwest Florida Beaches International airport made an announcement to expand. A lease amendment was approved for Southern Sky Aviation - a new fixed-base-operator, or FBO.

Right now, the only FBO at the airport is Sheltair Aviation.

FBO’s are private jet terminals, allowing aircrafts to operate a the airport and provide services such as fueling, parking, hangar space, and more. Officials said the expansion will help economic development in the area.

”This community does a great job promoting the beaches and so there’s increased tourism coming in and you also have increased industrial commitment, and so both of those things combined are increasing the traffic to this airport,” Southern Sky Aviation President Donald Howell said.

Officials said once construction plans are finalized, the real work can begin. If there are no delays, the project’s completion date will be December 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
A 17 year old was arrested for armed robbery on Tuesday.
Teen arrested after alleged armed robbery in Watercolor
New Florida law allows smoking bans at public beaches and parks

Latest News

Election season is gearing up and candidates for two local races shared their vision for the...
GOP Bay County State Debate
Bay County Republican State Debate hosted by Gulf Coast State College.
Bay County Republican State Debate
Panama City is continuing to build back better almost four years after Hurricane Michael. This...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
Alaqua Animal Refuge partnered with PAWS to save more than 100 birds from a house in mid-June.
An estimated 160 birds were found in deceased owner’s home