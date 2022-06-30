FCA and Freeport host 7 on 7 tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a day of football competition and some spiritual messages at Freeport High School Wednesday.

Coach Arntz and his staff at Freeport High School co-hosting a seven on seven competition, along with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Five teams total taking part with three of them from our area, Bay, South Walton and Niceville. Escambia and West Florida the other two teams. This a nice mix of football and some positive spiritual messages. We’ll focus on the X’s and O’s here. If you’re not familiar with seven on seven, that’s where the so called skill position players on the offense attack the linebackers and defensive backs. So a stress on the passing game. For a better explanation of it all, here’s Bay head coach Jeremy Brown. “You know I think the first thing about seven on seven is keeping it in perspective.” says Brown. “You know what I mean. It’s not necessarily real football because we’re not blocking and tackling. Me being an offensive line guy by trade, blocking and tackling is pretty important. But I think it’s good for the kids to get out and compete. You know it’s so hard in the off-season in football to simulate competition. It’s not like basketball and baseball and those other sports where you play games all the time. Football you really can’t. So it gives the guys a chance to compete. And you know you can work on some things offensively, some timing, the quarterback throwing the ball. And defensively some coverage stuff that you may need at the end of quarters, at the end of halves and the end of games during the fall. So we get a lot out of it.”

“I think there’s a lot of things that can come out of it.” adds South Walton head football coach Phil Tisa. “Overall it’s not realistic. There’s no lineman involved, there’s no pass rush, anything like that. But I think you can learn to compete, you can learn to overcome adversity. So I think there’s a lot of things that you can learn and gain from today. Working with your teammates and trying to improve.”

Coach Brown talked about how important it is for the kids to be able to compete in the summer. “Yeah it’s huge, I mean I think that’s one of the toughest things to do in football, in the off-season to keep your kids engaged mentally. Keep them excited, trying to create way s to create competition you know what I mean. Tire tugs, relay races, tug-of-wars, things of that nature. So when you can get out and do some thing on the football field, it’s big you know what I mean. It’s just a day where you’re not having to try to create something for the kids to compete in. "

As for Freeport hosting, and not competing, Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz explains that. “It’s been going on and off for four or five years. We have collaborated with Niceville high school do you have it to where to have it, to where we can host the bigger schools and they will host the smaller schools. And it gives a better environment for the tournament itself. Because the teams that are playing are able to just play. They don’t have to worry about all the ins and outs to hosting a tournament.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.