Fourth of July party planning in this week’s Sweet Summertime

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and for many, that means time spent with family and friends to celebrate our country’s freedom.

April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to show how to plan a beautiful and cost-friendly Fourth of July party.

April and Olivia offered some advice to make party planning easier like; focusing on the presentation, buying premade foods if possible, and using decorations like flowers or anything red, white, and blue to brighten up a table.

To see their table spread and what the Fourth of July means to April and Olivia’s family, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

