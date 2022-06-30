Advertisement

Fourth of July party planning in this week’s Sweet Summertime

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and for many, that means time spent with family and friends to celebrate our country’s freedom.

April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to show how to plan a beautiful and cost-friendly Fourth of July party.

April and Olivia offered some advice to make party planning easier like; focusing on the presentation, buying premade foods if possible, and using decorations like flowers or anything red, white, and blue to brighten up a table.

To see their table spread and what the Fourth of July means to April and Olivia’s family, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
A 17 year old was arrested for armed robbery on Tuesday.
Teen arrested after alleged armed robbery in Watercolor
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City

Latest News

Visit PCB Fourth of July Event
Visit PCB Fourth of July Event
More than 100 Birds Rescued in Walton County
More than 100 Birds Rescued in Walton County
Fourth of July party planning for Sweet Summertime with April and Olivia.
Sweet Summertime Part 1
Summertime Learning Gulf World Summer Camp
Summertime Learning Gulf World Summer Camp