GCSC foundation receives $100,000 grant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Foundation received a $100,000 donation from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Officials said the grant will be used to fund scholarships for the 2022 summer and fall semesters. It’s also going to provide financial assistance to low-income students in post-secondary degree programs.

”The TRIO programs are targeted towards students with a federal program that provides direct support to students who are first-generation in college and have a challenging socioeconomic status,” GCSC President Dr. John Holdnak said.

A check presentation for the grant was held at Gulf Coast State College on Thursday.

Officials said they’ve received a total of half a million dollars for grants, from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund since 2011.

