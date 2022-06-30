GOP Bay County State Debate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Election season is gearing up and candidates for two local races shared their vision for the future in a debate Wednesday. News channel 7 and the Bay County Republican party hosted the Republican state debate at Gulf Coast State College.

Candidates for House District six Brian Clowdus and Griff Griffitts went head to head first.

They are looking to replace Jay Trumbull who has reached his term limit.

Griffitts is a current Bay County Commissioner and local business owner.

His opponent Brian Clowdus is a newcomer to the area and to politics after a career in theater.

“I believe in God, guns, low taxes and freedom. I believe 2020 was a stolen Presidential election. I unapologetically stand behind President Trump. I unapologetically stand beside the best Governor in the country Governor Ron Desantis,” said Clowdus.

“I get labeled as a rino, the establishment, the good ole boy candidate... but I will just tell you all the things that my family’s done over the last few decades my wife’s family included it doesn’t call us the establishment candidate, we’re the experienced candidate.

We have a lot of experience here. I’ve gone through some very troubling times with this county and I’m very proud of the successes we’ve had. While we were not perfect we have done an amazing job over the last six years,” said Griffitts.

Then candidates for State Senate District two, Current State Representative Jay Trumbull and Regina Piazza squared off.

That’s the seat being vacated by George Gainer who has decided not to run again.

Trumbull is a Bay County business owner. Piazza is a veteran who calls Destin her home.

“I believe in faith, family and Florida. Faith. I am a conservative Christian and I absolutely believe that our founding documents are on point. On point because we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights and it’s these founding principles that undergird my conservative values,” said Piazza.

“I was first elected to the state house in 2014 and I ran because I was a small business man just starting out and believed we need young small business people involved to keep government small and out of the way. During my tenure we’ve cut billions in taxes and cut through red tape and made Florida the school choice leader. We suffered through a major oil spill but that was just preparation for a category 5 hurricane,” said Trumbull.

The GOP primary is August 23rd.

