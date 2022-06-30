Groundbreaking for new skate park in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials broke ground on the new skate park located at the Panama City Beach Publix Sports Complex.

County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said this 20,000-square-foot skate park has been in the works for a few years.

“This should just add on to the quality life for our kids who like to skateboard around the beach in Bay County, it’s something that’s been sorely needed and something everyone will be proud of when it’s done,” Griffitts said.

Officials said the project cost over $2 million and was funded by the Tourist Development Council and park impact fees.

The park will include half pipes, quarter pipes, snake runs, and more.

“A really multi-dimensional, fully-functional facility for all the skaters and all the different areas of skateboarding they like to use it on, it’s going to be something that all the kids and even the adults that like to skate are going to be proud of,” Griffitts said.

Popular skate park designer, Tim Payne is designing the facility. Griffitt said he’s a world-renowned designer who helped facilitate the X-games.

“What he’s going to bring to the table are going to be some very impressive skating.”

Officials said they hope the project will be completed by April 2023.

