Officials remind fireworks can be a trigger for those with PTSD

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -June is recognized as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness month, better known as PTSD.

“PTSD for me is a normal response to abnormal traumas, to great things that happen, painful things that may happen,” David Trogdon, Veteran and Chaplain at the Hope Project, said/

Trogdon said PTSD is different for everyone. Whether it be veterans, first responders, or victims of abuse. All of their responses or triggers may be different.

Trogdon through the Hope Project is helping those dealing with PTSD, one horse at a time.

“We provide equine therapy and the horses are totally amazing,” Trogdon said. “They know when you are hurting and they respond.”

According to Trogdon certain holidays are harder for veterans. Fourth of July fireworks can be a trigger for PTSD

“It may remind us of the sounds of combat and so we may be shy about going to fireworks displays,” Trogdon said.

Trogdon said it’s worse when fireworks are randomly being set off in neighborhoods.

So how can you be mindful as a neighbor?

“If you know you have a neighbor with PTSD then please check with them or please warn them. Say ‘Hey we are going to be setting off fireworks tonight I know it’s not the fourth,’ so they can take action. Whether it’s putting on a headset or maybe going somewhere else,” Trogdon said.

If you are a veteran in the community who might be too afraid to ask for help just call the Hope Project at (850) 896-4868.

Trogdon says he has the resources and your call remains 100% confidential.

To learn more about the Hope Project and its programs click here.

