Advertisement

Officials remind fireworks can be a trigger for those with PTSD

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -June is recognized as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness month, better known as PTSD.

“PTSD for me is a normal response to abnormal traumas, to great things that happen, painful things that may happen,” David Trogdon, Veteran and Chaplain at the Hope Project, said/

Trogdon said PTSD is different for everyone. Whether it be veterans, first responders, or victims of abuse. All of their responses or triggers may be different.

Trogdon through the Hope Project is helping those dealing with PTSD, one horse at a time.

“We provide equine therapy and the horses are totally amazing,” Trogdon said. “They know when you are hurting and they respond.”

According to Trogdon certain holidays are harder for veterans. Fourth of July fireworks can be a trigger for PTSD

“It may remind us of the sounds of combat and so we may be shy about going to fireworks displays,” Trogdon said.

Trogdon said it’s worse when fireworks are randomly being set off in neighborhoods.

So how can you be mindful as a neighbor?

“If you know you have a neighbor with PTSD then please check with them or please warn them. Say ‘Hey we are going to be setting off fireworks tonight I know it’s not the fourth,’ so they can take action. Whether it’s putting on a headset or maybe going somewhere else,” Trogdon said.

If you are a veteran in the community who might be too afraid to ask for help just call the Hope Project at (850) 896-4868.

Trogdon says he has the resources and your call remains 100% confidential.

To learn more about the Hope Project and its programs click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Following Hurricane Michael, many newly built and old apartment complexes in panama city are...
Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City
CR 167 CRITICAL CRASH
Calhoun County crash leaves man in critical condition
John Robert White
Vernon school bus driver behind bars, facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

A teenager was allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Miramar Beach.
Teenager allegedly involved in shooting incident at Miramar Beach
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
A crazy road rage incident was caught on camera and posted for the nearly 14,000 members of the...
Private Facebook group exposes Walton County road rage incidents