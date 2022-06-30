Advertisement

Publishers Clearing House Scam Warning Signs

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers about a new type of scam.

Vecker said reports of a new scam claiming to be connected to the Publishers Clearing House have been increasing. He gave viewers a few things to keep in mind in case they get a call from a potential scammer.

To hear those tips, watch the video attached to this story.

