Publishers Clearing House Scam Warning Signs
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers about a new type of scam.
Vecker said reports of a new scam claiming to be connected to the Publishers Clearing House have been increasing. He gave viewers a few things to keep in mind in case they get a call from a potential scammer.
To hear those tips, watch the video attached to this story.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.